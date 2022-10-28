International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 155,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,749. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

