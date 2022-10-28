International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.05 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.57. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.77 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

