Insider Selling: Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Sells $58,853.32 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.