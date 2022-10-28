Insider Selling: Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Sells $58,853.32 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gossamer Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.