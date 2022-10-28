Insider Selling: Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells 26,664 Shares of Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $93,590.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cue Health alerts:

On Thursday, October 27th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $96,790.32.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $88,524.48.

On Thursday, October 13th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $87,991.20.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,492.10.

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

Cue Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 183,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,885. The company has a market capitalization of $536.31 million and a PE ratio of -12.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Cue Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLTH. Cowen reduced their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.