Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases $10,648.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $10,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Great Elm Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
