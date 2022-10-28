Insider Buying: Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Purchases £28,230 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Milyae Park purchased 3,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £28,230 ($34,110.68).

Alliance Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

ATST opened at GBX 956 ($11.55) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 955.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 952.12. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 867.84 ($10.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,084.90 ($13.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 555.81.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.