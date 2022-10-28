Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Down 1%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFSUF shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

Featured Stories

