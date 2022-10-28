Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Cut to Neutral at New Street Research

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €10.30 ($10.51) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Trading Down 1.0 %

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.