India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

India Capital Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. India Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.77. The stock has a market cap of £123.06 million and a PE ratio of 348.61.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

