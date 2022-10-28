India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
India Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
India Capital Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. India Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.77. The stock has a market cap of £123.06 million and a PE ratio of 348.61.
About India Capital Growth Fund
