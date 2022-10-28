Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,352,236 shares trading hands.

Houston American Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the first quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

