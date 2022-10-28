Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in October

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 30th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Holcim stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 56,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,748. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

