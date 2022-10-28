Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in October

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the September 30th total of 368,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HCHDF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,063. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

