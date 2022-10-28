Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $7.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,504 shares of company stock worth $322,801. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $890.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

