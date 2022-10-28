Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) EVP Sells $98,031.12 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HFWA opened at $31.72 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

