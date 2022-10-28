Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Lowered to $14.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,272.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.