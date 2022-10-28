Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.91. 179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

