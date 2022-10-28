Head-To-Head Comparison: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) versus Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -634.23% -59.91% -46.21% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -126.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone bio and MiNK Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $48.21 million 3.64 -$75.08 million ($1.40) -1.72 MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 102.14 -$30.21 million ($1.18) -1.78

Analyst Ratings

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone bio. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gritstone bio and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 1 0 2.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.46%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors comprising metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and shared neoantigen-positive tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. It has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.