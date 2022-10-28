Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $242.63 million and $19.76 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.67 or 0.31046435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,654,243,214 coins and its circulating supply is 12,682,141,214 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

