Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Grupo Simec Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.50.
About Grupo Simec
