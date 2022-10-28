Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.50.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

