Greif (NYSE:GEF-B) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.12 and last traded at $72.19. Approximately 19,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.58.
Greif Stock Down 1.1 %
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greif (GEF-B)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.