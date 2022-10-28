Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Sells $319,582.41 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $319,582.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at $159,869,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $336,513.66.

On Monday, October 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $330,526.30.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 290 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $20,068.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15.

On Friday, August 19th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $211,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $213,716.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $216,474.79.

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52.

Greif Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

