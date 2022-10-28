GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson Acquires 10,000 Shares

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPVGet Rating) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,766 shares in the company, valued at C$3,642,144.80.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 1,600 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,120.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$3.30 on Friday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.61 and a 52 week high of C$20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.08.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

