GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson Acquires 10,000 Shares

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,766 shares in the company, valued at C$3,642,144.80.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 1,600 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$3.30 on Friday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.61 and a 52 week high of C$20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.08.

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

