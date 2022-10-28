Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 51.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $101,271.53 and approximately $173.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.67 or 0.31046435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.