Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.36. 2,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 33,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

