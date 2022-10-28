Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $6.54 on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 535,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,897. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

