GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) PT Set at €45.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on GFT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

ETR GFT opened at €34.15 ($34.85) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27. GFT Technologies has a 52 week low of €27.70 ($28.27) and a 52 week high of €49.00 ($50.00).

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

