Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,002,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 122,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,219. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

