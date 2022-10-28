George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.83

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$151.83 and traded as high as C$152.43. George Weston shares last traded at C$151.62, with a volume of 141,221 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$168.00 target price on shares of George Weston and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$180.20.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at George Weston

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 10.5861022 EPS for the current year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,256,998.50. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,256,998.50. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.76, for a total transaction of C$3,175,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,477,078.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,830 shares of company stock worth $3,462,087.

About George Weston

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.