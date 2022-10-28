Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.68 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00054101 BTC on exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $27.12 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,675.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003286 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00044435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00248817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 10.99183114 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,052,176.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

