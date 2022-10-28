Games & Esports Experience Acquisition (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 1,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 28,580.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 75.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

