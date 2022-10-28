Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Down 1.1%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 98,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 310,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

About Galiano Gold

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of Galiano Gold worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.