Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.37.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.