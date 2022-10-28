Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.