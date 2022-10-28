FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.00 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.