FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $33.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $32.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $32.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.56 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,466.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,593.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,473.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

