FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Decreased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

GOOG opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

