FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fresnillo in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fresnillo’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $887.50.

Fresnillo Trading Down 3.3 %

About Fresnillo

FNLPF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

