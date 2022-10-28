Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,765.91

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,765.91 ($21.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,225 ($14.80). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,245 ($15.04), with a volume of 495,264 shares traded.

FUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,119.25 ($37.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,758.64.

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,138 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($119,627.91).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

