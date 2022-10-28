Fundamental Research Analysts Give GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) a C$0.72 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.72 target price on GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GXU opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. GoviEx Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.31 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

