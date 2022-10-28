Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given New €36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from €40.00 ($40.82) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FMS. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €37.00 ($37.76) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($59.13) to €51.80 ($52.86) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

FMS traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 229,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,180. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $35.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

