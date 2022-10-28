Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 537 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 565,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. 92,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,185. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

