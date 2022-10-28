First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) COO Buys $22,920.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) COO Nicole S. Lorch acquired 1,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $22,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,528.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

INBK opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $236.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.64. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.