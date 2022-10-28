First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Shares Up 0.7%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.99. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

First Citrus Bancorporation Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile

First Citrus Bank, a $670 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. Ranked as one of the Top 100 Community Banks in 2021 by American Banker and named Top 5 SBA Lender in Tampa Bay for 2020 by the SBA. First Citrus Bank was selected as the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year and ranked as one of the Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine Independent Banker.

