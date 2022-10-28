Financial Survey: Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) versus OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of South Carolina pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 30.46% 13.64% 0.96% OP Bancorp 36.33% 20.84% 1.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank of South Carolina and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

OP Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.53%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and OP Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $21.42 million 4.21 $6.74 million $1.13 14.37 OP Bancorp $80.18 million 2.21 $28.84 million $2.20 5.30

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Bank of South Carolina on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

