Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 37,541 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,541 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.73.

3M Stock Up 1.6 %

3M stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.73. 37,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

