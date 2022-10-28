Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 24,141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $35,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $519,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

Shares of PXD traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,109. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

