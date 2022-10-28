Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,356. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69.

