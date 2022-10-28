FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FDX traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.94. 102,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,342. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company's stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

