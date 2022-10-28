F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.01 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. 26,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.23.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 26.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

