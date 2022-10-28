Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXE. TD Securities reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

EXE stock opened at C$7.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24. The company has a market cap of C$622.17 million and a PE ratio of 87.63. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

