Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Extendicare Price Performance
Shares of EXETF stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.
Extendicare Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
