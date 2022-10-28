Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.